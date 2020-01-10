  • January 10, 2020

Woman charged with choking mother while intoxicated

Woman charged with choking mother while intoxicated

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 3:51 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 37-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly choked her mother while intoxicated.

Bethany Walker was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Wimberley Street, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to a disturbance and upon arrival they found Walker outside the front of the residence in public. Walker was reportedly in an extreme state of intoxication with red bloodshot eyes and had trouble standing.

Walker had been fighting with her mother, identified as Marina George, the affidavit stated.

During the fight, Walker reportedly impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure to the throat or neck of George. The injuries were consistent with statements made by George.

Walker was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had two bonds totaling $20,312 and she posted bail on Tuesday, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, January 10, 2020 3:51 pm.

