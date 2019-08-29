Gun found on OHS student

Odessa High School leaders on Thursday received a tip about a student carrying drugs on campus.

They located the student, escorted him to the office, and found a handgun in his backpack but no drugs. The 16-year old boy was charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third-degree felony.

A news release said Ector County ISD is “very appreciative of the ones who came forward with the tip. Our schools are safer when those who see something, say something. It is critically important that they do so.”

“We also appreciate our administrators and police officers who worked very quickly to find the student and take him into custody. The safety of our schools is our top priority. Weapons and drugs will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to have them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the release said.