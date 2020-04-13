  • April 13, 2020

Woman charged with pointing shotgun at man - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Woman charged with pointing shotgun at man

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 1:34 pm

Woman charged with pointing shotgun at man oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 32-year-old woman was arrested when she reportedly pointed a shotgun at a man after an argument escalated to assault.

Shereka Hearne was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the unit block of Chimney Hollow, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Officers reportedly interviewed two people, Royce Holder and Hearne, at the scene. Holder and Hearne stated they have been living together a few years.

Holder stated that he and Hearne got into an argument which escalated to the point where she grabbed his Remington 20 gauge shotgun and his handgun from his bedroom and pointed the shotgun at him, the affidavit stated. Hearne also made the threatening statement that she was going “end it with them.”

Hearne was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has two bonds totaling $40,000 and was still in custody as of Monday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, April 13, 2020 1:34 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

