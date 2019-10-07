  • October 7, 2019

Man charged with sexually assaulting his granddaughter - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with sexually assaulting his granddaughter

Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 5:54 pm

Odessa American

A 12-year-old girl stated her 50-year-old grandfather sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Alejandro Martinez, 50, was charged with aggravated sexual assault a child, a first-degree felony.

The Odessa Police Department was contacted on Sept. 20 that a 12-year-old girl had made a sexual assault outcry to Ector County Independent School District staff, an OPD affidavit detailed.

The sexual assaults reportedly happened in the 300 block of Ruth Street. The girl told ECISD administration and her mother of an incident that happened when she was 5 to 6 years old.

The girl stated on more than one occasion when lying in a bedroom that Martinez would put his hand under her clothing and rub her, the affidavit stated. The girl also stated Martinez made her have sexual contact with him in a shed in the 300 block of Ruth Street.

During an interview with Harmony Home on Sept. 25, the girl reportedly detailed multiple incidents where Martinez made her have sexual contact in the shed, the affidavit stated.

Martinez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $150,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, October 7, 2019 5:54 pm.

