Woman charged with soliciting man to kill her boyfriend

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly attempted to hire another man to kill her boyfriend in exchange for a relationship with her.

Krissie Marie Blevins was charged with solicitation of murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported solicitation happened around 3:31 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 500 block of W. 50th St., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Blevins reportedly asked another man to kill her boyfriend in exchange for a relationship with her. Investigation showed that Blevins solicited the man to go to her residence to shoot her boyfriend.

Blevins was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.