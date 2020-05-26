  • May 26, 2020

Man charged with pointing BB gun at occupied vehicles - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29 pm

Man charged with pointing BB gun at occupied vehicles oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 42-year-old man pointed a gun, which turned out to be a BB gun, at passing vehicles near Walmart on 42nd Street.

Jerry Wayne Beason was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 9:23 a.m. Friday near the area of Chili’s, located at 5025 E. 42nd St., an OPD affidavit stated. Dispatch stated they received multiple calls about a man wearing a green hat, green shirt and jeans who was pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly saw a man matching the description standing at the northeast corner of the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway. The man had a black unidentified object in his hand.

Officers approached the man, who was later identified as Beason, and ordered him to show his hands while Beason was being held at gunpoint, the affidavit stated. Beason dropped the object in his hand, which was rolled up rag, and put his hands in the air. Beason had a pistol grip tucked into his waistband.

Beason was reportedly ordered not to reach for anything and then pulled the gun out from his waistband and dropped it to the ground. The gun was a BB gun.

A witness stated Beason had pointed the gun directly at her while sitting in her car at the south exit from the Walmart parking lot, the affidavit stated. The witness also stated they witnessed Beason point the gun at multiple other people and occupied vehicles.

Beason was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $25,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

