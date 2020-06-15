Man charged with fatally shooting man

A 29-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly fatally shot another man.

Jonathan Roy Dawkins was charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

The reported shooting happened at 3:38 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Wilshire Drive, an Odessa Police Department press release stated.

Officers reportedly found a 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified.

Investigation showed that after a disturbance, Dawkins shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot, the press release stated.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Dawkins 1 p.m. Monday in San Angelo. Dawkins was charged, arrested and transported to the Tom Green County Jail. The investigation continues.