Wife filed for divorce prior to double shooting

After waiting more than three months for a probable cause affidavit following a double homicide at an Odessa car wash, details show that the man accused of shooting two people to death was the husband of one of the victims and that he had been tracking her.

Fabian Chavez Polvon, 36, was arrested and charged with capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony, on Nov. 27, 2019, and indicted by an Ector County grand jury on the same charge Feb. 3.

The probable cause affidavit that was just released this week detailed that a witness saw a white Ford F-350 pickup collide with a black Cadillac Escalade on Nov. 26, 2019, that was parked on the north side of the Apex Car Wash parking lot located at 2357 E. Eighth St.

After the pickup collided with the Escalade, the witness said the suspect, later identified as Polvon, exited the pickup and walked to the Escalade and used a handgun to shoot 36-year-old Joseph Granado multiple times as he was exiting the passenger side of the Escalade.

Video surveillance showed after Polvon shot Granado that he walked to the driver’s side and shot his wife, 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Polvon, through the door which struck her several times. Fabian Polvon pulled his wife from the car and onto the ground and then left the scene, the affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly contacted Tiffany Polvon’s cousin, identified as Linda Hinojos, and she stated that her cousin told her that she was going to go see Granado and give him a gift that she had made for him.

Hinojos stated that Tiffany Polvon had filed for divorce from her husband several months ago and since then Fabian Polvon had been threatening to kill her if she was found talking with other men, the affidavit stated. Hinojos stated that Polvon knew his wife was in a relationship with Granado and knew where he lived and worked.

Hinojos reportedly told officers that Polvon knew where his wife was when he shouldn’t have known and believed he was tracking her vehicle or phone.

On Nov. 27, 2019, Polvon’s father, identified as Valente Palvon Rodriguez, contacted OPD and stated that his son had contacted him and wanted to turn himself in, the affidavit stated. Rodriguez also stated that he had confessed to him that he shot his wife and Granado.

Polvon was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 29, 2019 and he’s still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon with one bond totaling $1 million, jail records show.

The Odessa American requested Polvon’s probable cause affidavit on Dec. 2, 2019. The City of Odessa sent the request to the Texas Attorney General on Dec. 16, 2019, and it was made available on Tuesday afternoon.

The OA filed the lawsuit in January to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

Prior to the filing, for months the OA had battled the city to provide public documents to both the OA and the public that includes police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of 25 others. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the incident were only released in late January.

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, which the OA and its media partner, CBS-7, argue violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request — certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes being delayed by days or weeks and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal court and not the city attorney’s office and often had those records in a few hours and unredacted.

The city attorney announced that no records would be released until they were vetted by lawyers for the city.