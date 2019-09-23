Woman breaks tooth on man’s hand

A 27-year-old woman reportedly broke one of her front teeth on a man’s hand while he was choking her.

Frank Martinez, 29, was charged with assault of a family member by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened prior to 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to an assault victim at Odessa Regional Medical Center, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Gisselle Machado, 27, stated she was reportedly assaulted by her common-law husband, identified as Martinez.

Machado said the pair had an argument that turned physical, the affidavit stated. Machado stated during the physical assault Martinez covered her mouth and her nose.

Machado stated she was reportedly able to get away by biting Martinez so hard that her front tooth broke in half. Officers saw that her front tooth was broken in half.

Martinez denied impeding Machado’s breathing, but stated that during the argument that Machado was on top of him and somehow ended up biting him as he was trying to get her off of him.

Martinez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $7,500 and posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.