Woman, son charged with stealing copper

A 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were arrested after they reportedly stole copper for an oilfield company.

Laura Ryan, 60, and her son Sonny Ryan, 37, were charged with theft of copper, a state jail felony.

On Sept. 20, a regional security supervisor for XTO Energy reportedly contacted the Ector County Sheriff’s Office about a theft of copper wire.

XTO employee and local business owner told deputies they saw Laura Ryan and Sonny Ryan committing the theft of copper wire, the ECSO affidavit stated. The local business owner provided photos to ECSO.

During a search of her property, Laura Ryan reportedly told deputies that Sonny Ryan did take the stolen copper from the XTO Energy lease sight.

Laura Ryan stated that Sonny Ryan had walked to XTO Energy many times in the past, collected the copper wire and then she or one of the others living in the house would go and pick him up along with the stolen copper wire, the affidavit detailed.

Laura Ryan and Sonny Ryan were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Each had one bond totaling $10,000. Laura Ryan posted bail on Thursday, while Sonny Ryan was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.