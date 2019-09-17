Former ECISD police officer charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

A former Ector County Independent School District police officer was arrested after he reportedly admitted to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

David Rey Franco, 43, was charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The reported sexual assault happened on the last day of summer school in June, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The 14-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assault by a family friend, who was identified as Franco. The parents of the girl found inappropriate text messages between their daughter and Franco, which led them to believe they had engaged in sexual intercourse.

After reading the messages, the parents of the 14-year-old reportedly called Franco, confronted him and he admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the girl.

On Monday, the 14-year-old was interviewed and said on the last day of summer school that she and Franco had engaged in sexual intercourse at his residence, the affidavit detailed.

Franco reportedly confirmed that he and the girl had engaged in sexual intercourse on two different occasions on the same day.

ECISD issued a statement Tuesday morning regarding Franco and that he has been terminated from the school district’s police department.

Mike Adkins, communications officer for ECISD, said in an email that prior to Franco’s termination he was stationed at Wilson and Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

“We are aware of the charge against one of our police officers and are cooperating with the Odessa Police Department as it conducts the investigation,” the statement detailed. “We learned of the allegation over the weekend, and the officer was immediately suspended. He has now been terminated.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior. We set very clear expectations for all of our staff members and expect all will build professional relationships for teaching, encouraging and inspiring kids. It is unacceptable for it to cross the line away from that professional standard. Parents trust us with their most valuable possessions, their children, and our goal will always be to maintain that trust by keeping them safe.”

“We have incredible people in ECISD. This situation denigrates the hard work being done by thousands of others every day. We do not want to forget their work. At the same time, we want to assure our community we will help the police and the family in any way we can.”

Franco was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $100,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.