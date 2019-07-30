  • July 30, 2019

Man charged for sixth time for failing to renew as a sex offender - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged for sixth time for failing to renew as a sex offender

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 5:07 pm

Man charged for sixth time for failing to renew as a sex offender oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 53-year-old man who is a convicted sex offender was arrested Friday for the sixth time after he reportedly failed to renew in person his driver’s license or personal identification certificate.

Raul Rios Jr. was charged Sept. 24, 2018, with two counts of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony, and sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.

Rios was required to renew his driver’s license or personal identification certificate issued by the department to the person, including each renewal, duplicate or corrected license or certificate until the person’s duty to register expires, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Rios was reportedly required to renew his driver’s license or personal identification certificate no later than the Sept. 21, 2018.

This was the sixth time that Rios had been charged with sex offenders duty to register, jail records show. Rios pleaded guilty to one of those charges, court records show, on Dec. 11, 2007.

Rios was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

