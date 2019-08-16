  • August 16, 2019

Affidavit contradicts report that man fired on OPD officers first in south Odessa - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Affidavit contradicts report that man fired on OPD officers first in south Odessa

>> Previous coverage Wednesday

 

>> Previous coverage Thursday

Todd Godwin probable cause affidavit

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 6:04 pm

Affidavit contradicts report that man fired on OPD officers first in south Odessa oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit seems to conflict previous reports that a man who was shot by Odessa Police Department officers opened fire on the officers first.

On Wednesday, Todd David Godwin, 27, was shot in the arm in a reported gun battle with OPD officers.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the Odessa American detailed that officers first struggled with Godwin while he was inside a red Dodge pickup and that Godwin displayed and raised a firearm in their direction.

Officers discharged their firearms at Godwin and struck Godwin and the truck, the affidavit continued. Officers then took Godwin into custody and provided first aid.

What isn’t clear in the affidavit is when Godwin fired at the three officers, striking one in the chest in his protective armor and also grazing the same officer in another spot.

Following the early Wednesday morning shooting in the 600 block of South Sam Houston Avenue, OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the man, now identified as Godwin, fired several shots and neighbors called the police. When OPD officers arrived, LeSueur said, at the time, Godwin opened fire on the officers.

LeSueur said late Friday afternoon that he wouldn’t comment on the criminal aspect of the case. The officers have yet to be identified and the Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation, which is typical in officer-involved shootings. All three officers were placed on administrative leave on Wednesday afternoon.

The officer who was shot was treated and released in a matter of hours at Medical Center Hospital, while Godwin spent one night at MCH and was treated and released Thursday afternoon and then booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Godwin was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.

Godwin has one bond totaling $500,000 and was still in custody of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

