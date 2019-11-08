  • November 8, 2019

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old while she was asleep - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old while she was asleep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 3:03 pm

Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old while she was asleep oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 17-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Kalvin Deshown Franklin was charged Sept. 16 with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He was also charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

Officers were called to Permian High School at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 16, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. A 15-year-old girl reportedly told a counselor that she had been raped Sept. 15.

The guardian of the 15-year-old also stated the girl attempted suicide after being sexually assaulted, the affidavit stated. The girl was placed in protective custody.

On Sept. 27, a forensic interview was reportedly conducted with the 15-year-old at Harmony Home. The girl stated while she was at a party she was sexually assaulted by a known person, Franklin, while she slept in a room.

The 15-year-old stated when she woke up Franklin was sexually assaulting her without her consent, the affidavit stated. The girl fled the scene after the incident.

A warrant was reportedly issued for Franklin’s arrest on Oct. 8.

Franklin was pulled over at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday for an inactive brake light, the affidavit stated.

The driver identified himself as Franklin, an OPD affidavit stated. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was reportedly conducted and officers found three rocks of cocaine in a Whataburger cup. The rocks were weighed on a digital scale and the scale showed .71 grams. The rocks field tested positive for cocaine.

Franklin initially stated the cocaine wasn’t his or the passenger’s, the affidavit stated. He passenger said the cocaine wasn’t hers. Franklin was asked again and he stated the cocaine belonged to him.

Franklin was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $65,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, November 8, 2019 3:03 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
52°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: SSW at 4mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 38°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 49°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]