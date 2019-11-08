Teenager charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old while she was asleep

A 17-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Kalvin Deshown Franklin was charged Sept. 16 with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. He was also charged Wednesday with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

Officers were called to Permian High School at 3:54 p.m. Sept. 16, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed. A 15-year-old girl reportedly told a counselor that she had been raped Sept. 15.

The guardian of the 15-year-old also stated the girl attempted suicide after being sexually assaulted, the affidavit stated. The girl was placed in protective custody.

On Sept. 27, a forensic interview was reportedly conducted with the 15-year-old at Harmony Home. The girl stated while she was at a party she was sexually assaulted by a known person, Franklin, while she slept in a room.

The 15-year-old stated when she woke up Franklin was sexually assaulting her without her consent, the affidavit stated. The girl fled the scene after the incident.

A warrant was reportedly issued for Franklin’s arrest on Oct. 8.

Franklin was pulled over at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday for an inactive brake light, the affidavit stated.

The driver identified himself as Franklin, an OPD affidavit stated. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was reportedly conducted and officers found three rocks of cocaine in a Whataburger cup. The rocks were weighed on a digital scale and the scale showed .71 grams. The rocks field tested positive for cocaine.

Franklin initially stated the cocaine wasn’t his or the passenger’s, the affidavit stated. He passenger said the cocaine wasn’t hers. Franklin was asked again and he stated the cocaine belonged to him.

Franklin was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $65,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon, jail records show.