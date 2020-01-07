  • January 7, 2020

Man charged with burglarizing storage shed - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with burglarizing storage shed

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 6:46 pm

Man charged with burglarizing storage shed oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly burglarized a storage shed.

Gilbert Richard Vasquez was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and criminal mischief, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported burglary happened at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of W. 40th St., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The complainant reportedly detailed to OPD officers that a man, later identified as Vasquez, burglarized their storage shed and damaged their fence before fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Another OPD officer saw a Trailblazer run two stop signs in the 3200 block of Pleasant Ave., the press release stated. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Vasquez.

The complainant reportedly positively identified Vasquez as the same person who had burglarized their storage shed. The stolen property was returned to the complainant.

Vasquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $5,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 6:46 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
46°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 37°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 63°/Low 45°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 71°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]