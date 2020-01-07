Man charged with burglarizing storage shed

A 62-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly burglarized a storage shed.

Gilbert Richard Vasquez was charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and criminal mischief, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported burglary happened at 9:01 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of W. 40th St., an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

The complainant reportedly detailed to OPD officers that a man, later identified as Vasquez, burglarized their storage shed and damaged their fence before fleeing the scene in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Another OPD officer saw a Trailblazer run two stop signs in the 3200 block of Pleasant Ave., the press release stated. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Vasquez.

The complainant reportedly positively identified Vasquez as the same person who had burglarized their storage shed. The stolen property was returned to the complainant.

Vasquez was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $5,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.