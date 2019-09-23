Man charged with transporting undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly received $4,000 to transport three undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville.

Jose Antonio Quezada was charged Friday with three counts of smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony.

Quezada was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate Highway 20 in Ector County, a Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit detailed. Quezada stated he was in procession of $4,000 cash.

The smuggling of persons reportedly happened Sept. 18 at a gas station in El Paso when Quezada was approached by three people asking for a ride to Duncanville.

Quezada stated the people were possibly from Guatemala and were in this country in violation of federal law, the affidavit stated. Quezada received $1,000 from these three people.

Quezada stated he avoided major roadways and detection by law enforcement by traveling from El Paso, Santa Teresa, N.M. Deming, N.M., Hatch, N.M., Socorro, N.M., Vaughn, N.M., Lubbock and then Duncanville, the affidavit stated.

Once in Duncanville, Quezada reportedly rented a room at a Motel 6 and one of the people placed a call and shortly after two individuals in a suburban and a Toyota sedan arrived.

Two of the undocumented people got into the Toyota and the driver gave Quezada $1,000 and the third person got into the suburban and the driver gave Quezada $2,000, the affidavit stated.

Quezada was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $45,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.