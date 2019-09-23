  • September 23, 2019

Man charged with transporting undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with transporting undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 23, 2019 4:58 pm

Man charged with transporting undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly received $4,000 to transport three undocumented people from El Paso to Duncanville.

Jose Antonio Quezada was charged Friday with three counts of smuggling of persons, a third-degree felony.

Quezada was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate Highway 20 in Ector County, a Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit detailed. Quezada stated he was in procession of $4,000 cash.

The smuggling of persons reportedly happened Sept. 18 at a gas station in El Paso when Quezada was approached by three people asking for a ride to Duncanville.

Quezada stated the people were possibly from Guatemala and were in this country in violation of federal law, the affidavit stated. Quezada received $1,000 from these three people.

Quezada stated he avoided major roadways and detection by law enforcement by traveling from El Paso, Santa Teresa, N.M. Deming, N.M., Hatch, N.M., Socorro, N.M., Vaughn, N.M., Lubbock and then Duncanville, the affidavit stated.

Once in Duncanville, Quezada reportedly rented a room at a Motel 6 and one of the people placed a call and shortly after two individuals in a suburban and a Toyota sedan arrived.

Two of the undocumented people got into the Toyota and the driver gave Quezada $1,000 and the third person got into the suburban and the driver gave Quezada $2,000, the affidavit stated.

Quezada was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has three bonds totaling $45,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, September 23, 2019 4:58 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
81°
Humidity: 63%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]