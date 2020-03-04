  • March 4, 2020

Man charged with sexually assaulting niece in the bath - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 5:45 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 49-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted his niece five times while she was taking a bath.

Lee Walter Medcalf Jr. was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Medcalf’s niece, who is younger than 14 years old, was placed into his home by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from Nov. 1, 2018, to July 5, 2019, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated.

During a counseling session, the girl reportedly took a doll and placed a screwdriver in what would have been the doll’s vaginal area. The counselor believed that something of sexual nature may have happened to the girl.

In another counseling session on Oct. 8, 2019, the girl was asked to draw something that made her sad, the affidavit detailed. The girl wouldn’t, but made an outcry that what made her sad was when her uncle sexually assaulted her. The girl stated she was sexually assaulted when she took a bath.

A Sexual Assault Nurse Exam was reportedly conducted on the girl. The girl stated during the exam that her uncle sexually assaulted her five times.

On Dec. 6, 2019, Special Agent Michelle Wilson of the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation gave Medcalf a polygraph examination, the affidavit stated. Medcalf denied having sexual contact with the girl. Medcalf reportedly refused to explain the results of the polygraph in the post test interview.

Medcalf was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had one bond totaling $150,000 and posted bail on Monday, jail records show.

