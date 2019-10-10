Arrest made in disturbance call

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the Peppertree Apartments on Wednesday in regard to a disturbance call.

City Director of Communications Devin Sanchez said officers were told that the suspect had assaulted his girlfriend. Chaviya Hammond took off before officers arrived at the location, but he came back and that’s when officers arrested him, Sanchez said.

Hammond was arrested on a parole revocation warrant and additional charges are pending, an email from Sanchez said. Jail records show only a parole violation charge issued by the state, but no bond information.

Jail records show Hammond’s most recent charges were in 2017 for possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated, the latter was charged under the name Jhametrick Hammond, which was listed as one of his aliases.

Hammond was also previously charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, in 2010 and was charged with a class A assault in both 1993 and 1994.