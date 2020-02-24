ECISD police arrest 3 men after assaulting officer

Three men were arrested after they were reportedly involved in assaulting an Ector County Independent School District police officer, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

Eliel Abdi Zazueta Jr., 18, was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana. Ramon Garcia III, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Uriel Rosales, 20, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

The assault happened at 1:37 p.m. Monday when ECISD police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person who was reportedly selling drugs and driving erratically on and near the Odessa High School campus.

Officers found the vehicle matching the description and stopped the vehicle, an ECISD press release stated.

During the stop, officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and attempted to detain three men inside the vehicle. ECISD officers asked the person to step away from the vehicle and reached to pull the driver, later identified as Zazueta, from the vehicle at which time the driver began to speed away dragging an ECISD police officer and fleeing from the scene.

Zazueta hit a curb which caused the front left tire to rupture and ECISD officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled north on Golder Avenue, the press release stated. An ECISD officer shot the rear tire which caused the vehicle to come to a stop.

The three men were reportedly detained and found in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

ECISD police asked the Texas Rangers to assist in investigating the incident.