  • February 24, 2020

ECISD police arrest 3 men after assaulting officer - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD police arrest 3 men after assaulting officer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 5:56 pm

ECISD police arrest 3 men after assaulting officer oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three men were arrested after they were reportedly involved in assaulting an Ector County Independent School District police officer, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

Eliel Abdi Zazueta Jr., 18, was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana. Ramon Garcia III, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. Uriel Rosales, 20, was charged with burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

The assault happened at 1:37 p.m. Monday when ECISD police officers responded to reports of a suspicious person who was reportedly selling drugs and driving erratically on and near the Odessa High School campus.

Officers found the vehicle matching the description and stopped the vehicle, an ECISD press release stated.

During the stop, officers reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and attempted to detain three men inside the vehicle. ECISD officers asked the person to step away from the vehicle and reached to pull the driver, later identified as Zazueta, from the vehicle at which time the driver began to speed away dragging an ECISD police officer and fleeing from the scene.

Zazueta hit a curb which caused the front left tire to rupture and ECISD officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled north on Golder Avenue, the press release stated. An ECISD officer shot the rear tire which caused the vehicle to come to a stop.

The three men were reportedly detained and found in possession of marijuana and a handgun.

ECISD police asked the Texas Rangers to assist in investigating the incident.

Posted in on Monday, February 24, 2020 5:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 53°/Low 28°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 50°/Low 30°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]