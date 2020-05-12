Mom, boyfriend charged in injury

A local mother and her boyfriend were charged with injuring her 6-month-old daughter on April 20 in Odessa, an Odessa Police Department report detailed.

Madeline Macias, 22, and her boyfriend Tyler Zachary Terry, 30, were both charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury and mental, family violence, a first degree felony.

The affidavit detailed that OPD was called to Medical Center Hospital about injuries to Macias’s 6-month old daughter.

Macias reportedly told OPD that while unloading her car in multiple trips at Terry’s apartment, she went inside and saw her daughter crying on the couch. Macias reportedly picked her up and said she noticed her daughter had no control of her head and that her arms were stiff.

The report detailed that Macias later changed her story and said that while she was unloading the car, her daughter was with Terry in the bedroom. She reportedly said that when she went into the apartment she found her daughter on the couch crying and Terry came out of the bedroom, picked up the daughter and handed her to Macias.

OPD later learned that Macias’s daughter began vomiting thick mucus like liquid and her eyes rolled to the back of her head.

When OPD reportedly asked Macias if her daughter had sustained any trauma, Macias said that four days earlier on a Thursday, her daughter fell off the couch. Doctors reportedly told OPD that falling off a couch would not cause the kind of internal brain trauma that her daughter had.

When OPD interviewed Terry, he detailed that he didn’t know what happened to the 6-month-old, but that she was on the couch when she began to vomit. Terry reportedly said he performed CPR on Macias’s daughter while the couple was talking to the 911 operator. Terry denied causing any injury.

The 6-month-old was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock for more care where she was examined by several doctors. One of the doctors, an ophthalmologist revealed numerous pre-retinal, intra-retinal and sub-retinal hemorrhages extending to the periphery bilaterally. He said that these signs are substantial evidence of physical abuse consistent with abusive head trauma, known as Shaken Baby Syndrome. The 6-month-old needed a transfontanel tap to relieve pressure from the injury, the report details.

Macias and Terry were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Terry was booked into jail on May 6, while Macias was booked on May 7, jail records show. Terry and Macias each had one bond totaling $100,000. Terry posted bail on Friday, while Macias was bailed out on Sunday.