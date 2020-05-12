  • May 12, 2020

Mom, boyfriend charged in injury - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Mom, boyfriend charged in injury

6-month-old severely injured

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 3:22 pm

Mom, boyfriend charged in injury oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A local mother and her boyfriend were charged with injuring her 6-month-old daughter on April 20 in Odessa, an Odessa Police Department report detailed.

Madeline Macias, 22, and her boyfriend Tyler Zachary Terry, 30, were both charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury and mental, family violence, a first degree felony.

The affidavit detailed that OPD was called to Medical Center Hospital about injuries to Macias’s 6-month old daughter.

Macias reportedly told OPD that while unloading her car in multiple trips at Terry’s apartment, she went inside and saw her daughter crying on the couch. Macias reportedly picked her up and said she noticed her daughter had no control of her head and that her arms were stiff.

The report detailed that Macias later changed her story and said that while she was unloading the car, her daughter was with Terry in the bedroom. She reportedly said that when she went into the apartment she found her daughter on the couch crying and Terry came out of the bedroom, picked up the daughter and handed her to Macias.

OPD later learned that Macias’s daughter began vomiting thick mucus like liquid and her eyes rolled to the back of her head.

When OPD reportedly asked Macias if her daughter had sustained any trauma, Macias said that four days earlier on a Thursday, her daughter fell off the couch. Doctors reportedly told OPD that falling off a couch would not cause the kind of internal brain trauma that her daughter had.

When OPD interviewed Terry, he detailed that he didn’t know what happened to the 6-month-old, but that she was on the couch when she began to vomit. Terry reportedly said he performed CPR on Macias’s daughter while the couple was talking to the 911 operator. Terry denied causing any injury.

The 6-month-old was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock for more care where she was examined by several doctors. One of the doctors, an ophthalmologist revealed numerous pre-retinal, intra-retinal and sub-retinal hemorrhages extending to the periphery bilaterally. He said that these signs are substantial evidence of physical abuse consistent with abusive head trauma, known as Shaken Baby Syndrome. The 6-month-old needed a transfontanel tap to relieve pressure from the injury, the report details.

Macias and Terry were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Terry was booked into jail on May 6, while Macias was booked on May 7, jail records show. Terry and Macias each had one bond totaling $100,000. Terry posted bail on Friday, while Macias was bailed out on Sunday.

Posted in on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 3:22 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]