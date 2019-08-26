  • August 26, 2019

Man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

Man charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019 4:12 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly harassed his ex-girlfriend, which included driving past her house at all hours of the day and threatening to damage her new boyfriend’s vehicle.

Brian Harbin Hunt was charged Aug. 8 with stalking, a third-degree felony, after he was previously arrested for harassment on Dec. 4, 2018, and Feb. 6.

On June 2, 45-year-old Leah Marie Stice stated she recorded her ex-boyfriend, Hunt, after he showed up to one of her son’s baseball games, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

Hunt reportedly asked Stice to drop the harassment charges that are pending, which she refused. Hunt reportedly denied harassing Stice and he would apologize for everything.

Stice submitted a Ring video that was time stamped at 10:30 a.m. May 7, the affidavit stated. Hunt can be seeing showing up to the front lawn and then sits down on a chair as if he’s waiting for Stice.

In another Ring video time stamped at 11:17 p.m. July 27, Hunt reportedly showed up, knocked on the door and sat down on a chair in the front porch then started to play on his phone.

Hunt was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 6 for driving while license invalid about two city blocks away from Stice’s residence, the affidavit stated.

Hunt also reportedly sent a massage around midnight to Stice claiming to know that she’s seeing someone else because he passes by every night and sees her new boyfriend’s vehicle. Hunt reportedly threatened to damage Stice’s new boyfriend’s vehicle if he continues to see the vehicle parked at her house.

Hunt was arrested, charged and transported to Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $20,000 and posted bail on Saturday, jail records show.

