  • March 3, 2020

Man charged with burglarizing vehicles, possession of narcotics, running from police - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with burglarizing vehicles, possession of narcotics, running from police

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:49 pm

Man charged with burglarizing vehicles, possession of narcotics, running from police oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly burglarized vehicles, was in possession of narcotics and ran away from police.

Joshua Isaac Tavarez, 22, was charged with escape from custody, a third-degree felony, burglary of a vehicle with 2 or more prior convictions, a state-jail felony, possession of methamphetamine, a state-jail felony, possession of ecstasy, a state-jail felony, false identification to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Officers responded Monday to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue in reference to a prowler, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw a man matching the suspect’s description, walking southbound on Wabash Avenue. Officers made contact with the subject, who initially gave officers a false name but was eventually identified as Tavarez. Officers found Tavarez to be intoxicated and to be in possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Investigation showed Tavarez had burglarized a gray GMC Sierra and gray Toyota Sequoia, the press release stated. Tavarez stole a Relic watch, a silver colored bracelet, wallet and debit card.

Officers reportedly handcuffed Tavarez and began to escort him to an OPD patrol unit when he began running south across the 1100 block of Myrtle Street. Tavarez continued west in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue before being caught in a backyard.

Tavarez was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and he has seven bonds totaling $28,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 4:49 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
52°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: NE at 12mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 46°
Rain. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 49°/Low 37°
Rain and wind. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]