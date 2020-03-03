Man charged with burglarizing vehicles, possession of narcotics, running from police

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly burglarized vehicles, was in possession of narcotics and ran away from police.

Joshua Isaac Tavarez, 22, was charged with escape from custody, a third-degree felony, burglary of a vehicle with 2 or more prior convictions, a state-jail felony, possession of methamphetamine, a state-jail felony, possession of ecstasy, a state-jail felony, false identification to a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

Officers responded Monday to the 200 block of Wabash Avenue in reference to a prowler, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw a man matching the suspect’s description, walking southbound on Wabash Avenue. Officers made contact with the subject, who initially gave officers a false name but was eventually identified as Tavarez. Officers found Tavarez to be intoxicated and to be in possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Investigation showed Tavarez had burglarized a gray GMC Sierra and gray Toyota Sequoia, the press release stated. Tavarez stole a Relic watch, a silver colored bracelet, wallet and debit card.

Officers reportedly handcuffed Tavarez and began to escort him to an OPD patrol unit when he began running south across the 1100 block of Myrtle Street. Tavarez continued west in the 300 block of Wabash Avenue before being caught in a backyard.

Tavarez was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and he has seven bonds totaling $28,500 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.