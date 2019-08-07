Woman claims lost dog as decoy as man burglarizes house

A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly worked in conjunction as the woman claimed to be looking for her dog, while the man stole items from another man’s house.

Kara Fulton, 37, and Carl Bender, 50, were charged Monday with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

The reported burglary happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Navajo Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Brandon Chance, 43, reportedly saw a 2005 white Chevrolet pickup parked in his driveway.

The 43-year-old man was approached by Fulton and she said she was looking for her dog, the affidavit stated. Fulton was reportedly used as a decoy as Bender got out of the pickup and entered Chance’s house from the garage and stole a white Arctic Cooler and a red and black three-ton floor jack.

Chance stated Fulton and Bender and the items were reportedly visible in the truck when they left the area.

ECSO deputies found the white pickup at 9:19 p.m. near the intersection of University Boulevard and Skylark Avenue, the affidavit stated. Fulton and Bender were occupying the pickup, while the cooler and floor jack were found inside the vehicle.

During a voluntary confession and after he was read his Miranda warning, Bender admitted he committed the crime. Fulton denied any knowledge of the burglary.

Fulton and Bender were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Each has one bond totaling $50,000 and both were still in custody of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.