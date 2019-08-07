  • August 7, 2019

Woman claims lost dog as decoy as man burglarizes house - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman claims lost dog as decoy as man burglarizes house

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:24 pm

Woman claims lost dog as decoy as man burglarizes house oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly worked in conjunction as the woman claimed to be looking for her dog, while the man stole items from another man’s house.

Kara Fulton, 37, and Carl Bender, 50, were charged Monday with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

The reported burglary happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North Navajo Road, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Brandon Chance, 43, reportedly saw a 2005 white Chevrolet pickup parked in his driveway.

The 43-year-old man was approached by Fulton and she said she was looking for her dog, the affidavit stated. Fulton was reportedly used as a decoy as Bender got out of the pickup and entered Chance’s house from the garage and stole a white Arctic Cooler and a red and black three-ton floor jack.

Chance stated Fulton and Bender and the items were reportedly visible in the truck when they left the area.

ECSO deputies found the white pickup at 9:19 p.m. near the intersection of University Boulevard and Skylark Avenue, the affidavit stated. Fulton and Bender were occupying the pickup, while the cooler and floor jack were found inside the vehicle.

During a voluntary confession and after he was read his Miranda warning, Bender admitted he committed the crime. Fulton denied any knowledge of the burglary.

Fulton and Bender were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Each has one bond totaling $50,000 and both were still in custody of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:24 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
91°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 9mph
Feels Like: 91°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.

thursday

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

friday

weather
High 102°/Low 76°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]