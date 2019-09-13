Woman, boyfriend charged with leaving children unattended

A 23-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend were arrested after she left her two children unattended at her apartment while she dropped her boyfriend off at work.

Vanessa Morales and Kevin Shaleen were each charged Thursday with two counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony.

The reported incident happened at 8 a.m. Thursday at the High Plains Apartments located at 3727 Andrews Highway, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The complainant, identified as Cynthia Brown, reportedly detailed she nearly ran over a 2-year-old child who was in the High Plains Apartments parking lot. Brown stated the boy’s 4-year-old brother was also in the apartment parking lot.

Brown stated that both boys pointed to an apartment as their home, the affidavit stated. The door to the apartment was open and there wasn’t an adult inside.

Morales reportedly arrived at the scene and admitted to leaving both children unattended so she could drop Shaleen off at work. Shaleen later arrived at the scene and admitted he was dropped off at work at 7450 E. Interstate 20.

According to Google Maps, the roundtrip from the High Plains Apartments to Shaleen’s work is nearly 40 minutes.

Morales stated her vehicle is equipped with child safety seats, but both children were asleep, the affidavit stated.

Morales and Shaleen were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. They each have two bonds totaling $30,000 and were still in custody of Friday afternoon, jail records show.