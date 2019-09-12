Man assaults father with solar powered lamp

A 26-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his father with a solar powered lamp.

Joshua Silva was charged Sept. 6 with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 10:47 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 1500 block of N. Washington Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Silva’s father, identified as 48-year-old Ruben Silva, reportedly stated to officer that he and his son got into a physical altercation.

Officers detailed they made contact with Joshua Silva in the roadway of the 300 block of W. 16th St., the affidavit stated. Joshua Silva reportedly had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath and person. He also had bloodshot glassy eyes.

Joshua Silva stated he and his father were drinking in the backyard of the residence located in the 1500 block of N. Washington Ave., when a verbal altercation turned physical, the affidavit detailed.

Ruben Silva reportedly detailed that during the physical altercation his son started throwing items at him. The elder Silva also stated his son grabbed a solar powered lamp and struck him in the head with it.

Ruben Silva had a cut to the top left side of his head, the affidavit stated. He also had several other scratches and bruises to multiple locations on his body.

Joshua Silva was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $20,297 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.