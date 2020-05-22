  • May 22, 2020

Man charged after assaulting wife in postal van - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged after assaulting wife in postal van

Posted: Friday, May 22, 2020 4:56 pm

Man charged after assaulting wife in postal van oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A Texas Department of Public Safety affidavit detailed a 44-year-old man assaulted his 36-year-old wife while she was driving her postal van in south Odessa.

Daniel Kenneth Bourdeaux Jr. was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened Tuesday near the intersection of Einstein Avenue and Ford Drive, a DPS affidavit stated.

DPS reportedly saw a postal van off the roadway as the driver was identified as 36-year-old Tasha Marie Bourdeaux. The trooper asked the woman what happened and she stated that her husband, Daniel Bourdeaux, had found her on her mail route and began to chase her down.

Tasha Bourdeaux stated she tried driving away from her husband, who was driving a white 2010 Jeep Wrangler, the affidavit stated. Tasha Bourdeaux stated she began down on McCormick Street before turning onto Einstein Avenue where her husband began driving beside her and forced her vehicle off the roadway.

Tasha Marie Bourdeaux reportedly attempted to get away from her husband by driving through a mesquite brush, but her husband kept her off the roadway. Daniel Bourdeaux rammed the front end of his Jeep into the front of his wife’s postal van. Daniel Bourdeaux got out of the vehicle and began pulling at his wife’s shirt and yelling at her.

A witness stated she saw the white Jeep and the postal van on McCormick Street and thought something wasn’t right before turning around to check on the woman in the postal van, the affidavit stated. The witness took video of Daniel Bourdeaux fleeing the scene in a white Jeep north on Einstein Avenue.

Another witness, in an RV across the street from where the assault happened, reportedly saw a man in a white Jeep run the postal woman off the road. The witness also stated the man got out of the white Jeep and began screaming and pulling at the postal woman’s shirt before ramming her postal van.

Tasha Bourdeaux stated that her husband had threatened to take her life and her baby’s life in the past, the affidavit stated. Tasha Bourdeaux stated that her husband had physical beat her in the past but she didn’t report it.

Daniel Bourdeaux was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He was booked into jail on Tuesday, his bond hasn’t been set and he was still in custody as of Friday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Friday, May 22, 2020 4:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

