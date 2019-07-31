Teenagers charged with stolen handgun, narcotics

Four teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning with a stolen handgun, marijuana, cocaine and Xanax near a night club in southeast Odessa.

Jonathan Almanza, 17, was charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, possession of marijuana, a state jail felony, two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a dangerous drug, a class A misdemeanor.

Luis Armendariz, 17, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Dayton Lynn, 18, and Austin Subia, 18, were each charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

The reported incident happened at 2:14 a.m. Sunday near La Playa Night Club located at 2102 E. Eighth St., an Odessa Police Department release detailed.

Complainants told off-duty OPD officers that people were flashing handguns outside of a gray Kia Soul. Officers located the vehicle and activated their lights and sirens. The vehicle attempted to evade officers but stopped, the release detailed.

The front passenger, later identified as Almanza, exited and began running with a handgun in his hand, the release stated. He ran north on Grandview Avenue before turning east into the alley behind Metro PCS.

Almanza reportedly threw two handguns onto the ground while evading officers. He was eventually caught and taken into custody. One of the handguns had been reported stolen.

The driver was identified as Armendariz and the other two passengers were Lynn and Subia, the release detailed.

Officers also reportedly found a rifle inside of the vehicle, marijuana, THC cartridges, Xanax and 11.7 grams of cocaine.

All four teenagers were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Almanza has eight bonds totaling $113,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. Armendariz had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on Sunday. Lynn and Subia each had bonds totaling $500 and posted bail on Sunday.