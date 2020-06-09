  • June 9, 2020

Man charged with assaulting wife, children with rifle - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Man charged with assaulting wife, children with rifle

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 12:39 pm

Man charged with assaulting wife, children with rifle oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed a 30-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted his wife with a rifle, discharged the rifle next to her head and punched the rifle against the bed where four children were hiding.

Christian Garibay was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony, and deadly conduct (discharging firearm), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault occurred at 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Hilltop Drive, the affidavit stated.

The complainant, identified as Savannah Gallegos, reportedly had a large swollen left eye and scratch marks on her face. She stated that her husband, Garibay, had assaulted her with a rifle by striking her in the face and discharging the rifle next to her head.

Garibay stated he and his wife were in an argument and she had come at him and he pushed her away, the affidavit stated. Officers saw red markings, which appeared to be scratch marks on the outside of both biceps, which is consistent with being pushed away.

Gallegos reportedly told officers that he used the rifle to punch against the bed where all of her children were hiding and officers saw round circle markings on the end of the bed that was consistent with being struck by a barrel of a firearm like she described. The children who were hiding in the bed were an 11-year-old, 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old.

Gallegos stated she couldn’t hear out of her left ear due to the firearm being discharged next to her head, the affidavit stated. She also stated she was holding one of her children when the firearm was discharged next to her head. Officers saw a bullet hole that went through the apartment wall and into the neighboring apartment.

The neighbor reportedly heard Garibay and Gallegos arguing and then heard the gunfire from the next apartment. Officers found bullet hole and bullet fragments behind the couch. The neighbor was sleeping on a bed next to the couch when the bullet came through the wall.

Garibay was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has seven bonds totaling $325,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.

