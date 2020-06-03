Woman charged with assaulting husband with hammer

A 38-year-old woman was arrested after she reportedly assaulted her husband with a hammer.

Adriana Bailon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

An Odessa Police Department officer was flagged down in the 2700 block of Andrews Highway about an assault, an affidavit detailed. The reported assault happened around 1:46 p.m. May 28.

Jesus Rene Salcido, the victim, reportedly told officers that his wife, Bailon, struck him in the forehead with a red handled hammer and scratched his right arm. Officers saw a knot on his forehead with bruising and red scratches on his arm with a little blood.

Officers found Bailon in the 5000 block of Locust Avenue where she was destroying the residence with the same red handled hammer, the affidavit stated.

Bailon was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had a bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on May 30, jail records show.