Man charged with choking wife

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and slammed his common-law wife during a small party in south Odessa.

Bryan Anthony Meza was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 1:57 a.m. April 26 in the 1000 block of Oak Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, Christina Aldaz, was reportedly crying and had visible redness on her neck when OPD officers arrived. Aldaz stated her common-law husband, Meza, became intoxicated while having a small party in their garage.

Aldaz stated Meza began to act aggressively toward guests at the party, the affidavit stated. Aldaz stated her and Meza got into argument as she was trying to calm him down.

Aldaz reportedly told officers the argument became physical when Meza used his hands to grab Aldaz by the neck, squeezing to the extent that she had difficulty breathing and then he slammed her onto the floor.

Meza fled the scene when Aldaz contacted police, the affidavit stated.

Meza was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on May 7, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on May 8.