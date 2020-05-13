  • May 13, 2020

Man charged with choking wife - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Man charged with choking wife

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:06 pm

Man charged with choking wife oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly choked and slammed his common-law wife during a small party in south Odessa.

Bryan Anthony Meza was charged with assault by strangulation or suffocation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

The reported assault happened around 1:57 a.m. April 26 in the 1000 block of Oak Ave., an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The complainant, Christina Aldaz, was reportedly crying and had visible redness on her neck when OPD officers arrived. Aldaz stated her common-law husband, Meza, became intoxicated while having a small party in their garage.

Aldaz stated Meza began to act aggressively toward guests at the party, the affidavit stated. Aldaz stated her and Meza got into argument as she was trying to calm him down.

Aldaz reportedly told officers the argument became physical when Meza used his hands to grab Aldaz by the neck, squeezing to the extent that she had difficulty breathing and then he slammed her onto the floor.

Meza fled the scene when Aldaz contacted police, the affidavit stated.

Meza was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on May 7, jail records show. He had one bond totaling $15,000 and posted bail on May 8.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:06 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 64°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 69°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 61°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]