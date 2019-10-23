Man charged with assault, chasing woman with machete

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman and chased her with a machete.

Jesse Matthew Coartney was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

The reported assault happened at noon Friday in the 1800 block of E. 49th St., an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

Brittney Bickerstaff, the 31-year-old complainant, stated she had reportedly been drinking the night before and Coartney was high on meth and cocaine.

Bickerstaff stated Coartney slapped her on the right side of her face, held her down, choked her and threw her across the living room and into the kitchen table, the affidavit stated. Bickerstaff stated she called 911 and Coartney chased her into the bathroom with a machete and tried to break down the door.

Officers detailed while speaking with Bickerstaff they saw the kitchen table was thrown over, she had a handprint on the left side of her back shoulder and the machete was found in the kitchen, the affidavit stated.

Bickerstaff reportedly didn’t want Coartney to go to jail and didn’t wish to file charges.

However, due to Coartney assaulting and chasing Bickerstaff with a machete, officers pressed charges to prevent further violence. An Emergency Protective Order was also filed on Bickerstaff’s behalf.

Coartney was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $30,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.