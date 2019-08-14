Man charged with shooting two people in central Odessa

A 48-year-old man reportedly shot a woman and a man with a shotgun after he followed the 31-year-old woman around the city most of the evening in a van.

Hai Nguyen was charged and arrested Saturday with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, deadly conduct (discharge firearm), a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

The reported assault happened at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Sam Houston Avenue, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

The individuals that were reportedly shot were Daisy Coria, 31, and Rudolfo Martinez, 27.

Coria stated a known person, identified as Nguyen, had been following her most of the night in his silver van, the affidavit stated. Coria arrived at her residence at 3 a.m. and she saw Nguyen’s silver van drive past her house slowly.

The van reportedly approached the intersection of 12th Street and Sam Houston Avenue when she heard shots come from the vehicle, which caused her and Martinez’s gunshot wounds.

The outside of Coria’s house was struck with the shotgun pellets, the affidavit detailed. There were several people inside the house at the time, which placed them in danger of serious bodily injury.

Officers reportedly located Nguyen and the vehicle and a search warrant was issued for the vehicle and any electronics inside of it. Nguyen’s phone GPS location showed he was in the area of 12th Street and Sam Houston Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Nguyen was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He had four bonds totaling $108,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.