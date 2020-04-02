  • April 2, 2020

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

Man charged in connection to fatal shooting

Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:54 pm

Odessa American

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly was involved in a fatal shooting in West Odessa.

Dalton Lee Gilcrease was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

The reported fatal shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 300 block of N. Yealonda Ave., an ECSO press release detailed.

A deputy reportedly saw several people outside the residence, he secured the scene, found a handgun believed to have been used and was told the victim was inside the house.

The victim was a 38-year-old man who was on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his chest, a press release stated. Two women provided help to him.

Paramedics reportedly arrived on scene as the victim was unresponsive and the medical examiner was contacted. The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation showed an argument turned physical and ended with a gunshot, a press release detailed.

Gilcrease was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has one bond totaling $200,000 and was still in custody as of Thursday morning, jail records show.

Posted in on Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:54 pm. | Tags: , ,

