Woman charged with using narcotics while pregnant

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after her newborn baby tested positive for opiates and later admitted to using narcotics while she was pregnant.

D’Allen Renae Corbell was charged with endangering a child, a state jail felony.

The Odessa Police Department received a report on Aug. 8 that a child had tested positive for opiates at the time of her birth, the OPD affidavit detailed.

The baby reportedly tested positive for opiates and Corbell tested positive for amphetamines and opiates. Corbell admitted to medical staff of her drug use during her pregnancy. She stated she used methamphetamines, opiates, heroin and possibly cocaine.

Corbell was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She has one bond totaling $7,500 and was still in custody as of Thursday afternoon, jail records show.