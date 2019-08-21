Man wanted in 2017 fatal shooting arrested near Houston, transported back to Ector County

An Ector County Sheriff’s Office official said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon a 22-year-old man that was arrested in connection to a 2017 fatal shooting arrived at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday.

ECSO spokesperson Sgt. Gary Duesler said Raul Julian Vega — who was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony — was arrested in Fort Bend County, which is near Richmond, a suburb of Houston.

The reported fatal shooting happened Nov. 15, 2017, in the 12000 block of Citation Drive in West Odessa, a previous Odessa American article stated.

Vega is the second man arrested in connection to the death of 37-year-old Armando Nunez.

Jesus Zermeno was indicted May 7, 2018, on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He was reportedly arrested by U.S. Marshalls Feb. 20, 2018, in Ojinaga, Mexico, before he was extradited back to Ector County.

Nunez was reportedly shot several times and emergency medical services were called to the scene for Nunez, but he did not survive.

A second victim, Rocky Hernandez, was shot twice and survived, a previous Odessa American article detailed.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said over the phone on Wednesday afternoon that Zermeno’s trial is going forward. Zermeno has a trial date scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday for jury selection, court records show.