Teenager charged with assault, possession of multiple narcotics, public intoxication

A teenager was arrested after he reportedly pointed a handgun at two people, was in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and was intoxicated.

Noah Talamantes, 18, was charged with delivery of cocaine, a first-degree felony, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, possession of marijuana, a state jail felony, evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor, unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The reported assault happened at 11:49 p.m. Saturday at the MCM Fun Dome located at 6201 E. Highway 80, an Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed.

An Ector County ISD officer was reportedly at the scene when OPD arrived and the ECISD officer stated there was a firearm in the front seat of a silver Chevrolet Silverado. The OPD officer also stated there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the pickup.

A security guard at the Fun Dome stated the suspect, later identified as Talamantes, was in room 236, the affidavit stated. Officers saw Talamantes look out the window of room 236 and the door to the room opened and he ran out of the room.

Officers reportedly asked Talamantes to stop running, but he refused to stop. An OPD officer was in his full uniform when Talamantes looked out the window before he started running.

A victim, identified as Mark Ramos, stated he saw Talamantes driving in the pickup recklessly in the parking lot, the affidavit detailed. Ramos reportedly asked Talamantes to stop and he confronted Talamantes about driving recklessly through the parking lot.

Talamantes reportedly pulled out a silver and black handgun, cocked it and pointed it at Ramos. Ramos stated that Talamantes drove off and he approached Talamantes again and Ramos stated that Talamantes pointed the gun at him again and stated “I love this s*** and would not put the gun away.”

Another victim, identified as Chad Fisher, stated he saw the pickup “flying” through the parking lot multiple times with no regard for people or children, the affidavit stated. Fisher stated Talamantes drove off and almost hit him. Fisher stated he started yelling at Talamantes when a Hispanic female got out of the truck and started yelling at him.

Fisher reportedly told officers that’s when Talamantes started to approach him. Fisher stated that he got into an argument with Talamantes. Fisher also stated Talamantes pulled a chrome pistol out of his pants, cocked it and pointed it at his face.

Officers reportedly could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Talamantes’ breath and person, the affidavit stated. Talamantes also had slurred speech, unsteady balance and red, glossy, bloodshot eyes. Talamantes admitted to drinking.

The OPD reportedly applied for a search warrant after seeing the handgun in plain view, which was granted. Officers located a black backpack in the front passenger floor board, which had two large clear zip lock baggies of marijuana, which totaled 8.08 ounces, two small clear zip lock baggies with multiple-colored pills with imprints on each pill, which was deemed to be ecstasy totaling 12.2 grams. Officers also found a small white powdery substance behind the front right passenger seat, which was deemed to be cocaine totaling 19.1 grams.

Officers also found two scales near the cocaine with a white powdery substance on them, the affidavit stated. The cocaine wasn’t a personal amount due to the large amount.

Talamantes was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has seven bonds totaling $245,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.