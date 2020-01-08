  • January 8, 2020

Two men arrested after string of robberies

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 5:25 pm

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested after they were reportedly involved in three robberies throughout Odessa.

Timothy Burris, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a second-degree felony, while Fredrick Calicutt, 33, was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.

The first reported robbery happened 1:40 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019, at Saucedo Tamale Factory located at 287 S. Grandview Avenue, an Odessa Police Department press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a man, later identified as Burris, robbed the business at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The second reported robbery happened 7:09 p.m. Dec. 28, 2019, at Subway located at 4812 E. University Boulevard, the press release stated.

Investigation reportedly detailed a man, later identified as Burris, robbed the business at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The third robbery happened at 9:20 p.m. Monday at Subway located at 2633 N. County Road West, the press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed two men, later identified as Burris and Calicutt, robbed the business at gunpoint and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Through the course of the investigation, Burris was connected to all three robberies while Calicutt was connected to the robbery on County Road West, the press release detailed.

Burris and Calicutt were arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Burris has three bonds totaling $170,000, while Calicutt has one totaling $20,000, jail records show. Burris and Calicutt were still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

