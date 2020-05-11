Woman charged with harassing, stalking ex-husband

A 31-year-old man reportedly detailed his ex-wife stalked and harassed him and his wife through text messages, phone calls and following them around town.

Tia Micole Gregg, 31, was arrested and charged with stalking, a third-degree felony.

The reported stalking and harassment began Feb. 20 when the complainant, 31-year-old Louis Swabby, stated his ex-wife, Gregg, was sending text messages multiple times a day, along with calling him 15 times in a 20-minute period, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated. Swabby stated he wouldn’t answer.

Gregg reportedly called Swabby at work multiple times, which caused his workday to be disrupted. Swabby stated the calls would get annoying and he would shut his phone off.

Swabby stated most the text messages and phone calls had to do with the young child they share together, the affidavit detailed. Swabby stated Gregg got out of control and a court hearing was held where both parties were advised to use the court app for communication regarding the child.

Swabby stated in the affidavit that Gregg disregarded the court order and continued to text him and his wife, 31-year-old Akira Ramirez.

Swabby stated in the text messages that Gregg would put Ramirez down and make comments about her that were embarrassing to him and Ramirez, the affidavit detailed. Swabby stated Gregg would tell them she was following them and had people follow them to watch what they were doing.

Swabby also reportedly told deputies that Gregg would send him pictures of his vehicle at drive thru lines and send him threatening messages. Swabby stated after contacting law enforcement and telling Gregg that they spoke with a deputy that she didn’t have to contact them through text messages, phone calls, social media or any form of communication other than on court app.

Swabby stated that he told Gregg that if she continued to do so criminal charges would be filed, the affidavit stated. Swabby stated Gregg ignored all requests and continued to send multiple text messages to him and Ramirez throughout the day.

Swabby reportedly told deputies that Gregg started showing up at his and Ramirez’s residence banging on the front door trying to speak to them. Swabby stated Gregg continued the harassment and stalking until May 3.

Gregg was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $5,000 and she posted bail on Friday, jail records show.