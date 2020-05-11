  • May 11, 2020

Woman charged with harassing, stalking ex-husband - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Woman charged with harassing, stalking ex-husband

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 4:41 pm

Woman charged with harassing, stalking ex-husband oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 31-year-old man reportedly detailed his ex-wife stalked and harassed him and his wife through text messages, phone calls and following them around town.

Tia Micole Gregg, 31, was arrested and charged with stalking, a third-degree felony.

The reported stalking and harassment began Feb. 20 when the complainant, 31-year-old Louis Swabby, stated his ex-wife, Gregg, was sending text messages multiple times a day, along with calling him 15 times in a 20-minute period, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit stated. Swabby stated he wouldn’t answer.

Gregg reportedly called Swabby at work multiple times, which caused his workday to be disrupted. Swabby stated the calls would get annoying and he would shut his phone off.

Swabby stated most the text messages and phone calls had to do with the young child they share together, the affidavit detailed. Swabby stated Gregg got out of control and a court hearing was held where both parties were advised to use the court app for communication regarding the child.

Swabby stated in the affidavit that Gregg disregarded the court order and continued to text him and his wife, 31-year-old Akira Ramirez.

Swabby stated in the text messages that Gregg would put Ramirez down and make comments about her that were embarrassing to him and Ramirez, the affidavit detailed. Swabby stated Gregg would tell them she was following them and had people follow them to watch what they were doing.

Swabby also reportedly told deputies that Gregg would send him pictures of his vehicle at drive thru lines and send him threatening messages. Swabby stated after contacting law enforcement and telling Gregg that they spoke with a deputy that she didn’t have to contact them through text messages, phone calls, social media or any form of communication other than on court app.

Swabby stated that he told Gregg that if she continued to do so criminal charges would be filed, the affidavit stated. Swabby stated Gregg ignored all requests and continued to send multiple text messages to him and Ramirez throughout the day.

Swabby reportedly told deputies that Gregg started showing up at his and Ramirez’s residence banging on the front door trying to speak to them. Swabby stated Gregg continued the harassment and stalking until May 3.

Gregg was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She had one bond totaling $5,000 and she posted bail on Friday, jail records show.

Posted in on Monday, May 11, 2020 4:41 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 60°
Thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]