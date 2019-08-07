  • August 7, 2019

Louisiana man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

Louisiana man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Posted: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 4:40 pm

Louisiana man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 29-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Ross Anthony Bertrand was charged Oct. 30, 2018, with indecency with a child (sexual contact), a second-degree felony, and sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

The reported sexual assault happened Oct. 30, 2018, after the 14-year-old stated she went to her friend’s house, an Odessa Police Department affidavit stated.

The girl stated her friend and her friend’s father reportedly left to go to the store and she stayed at the house. The 14-year-old stated Bertrand also stayed at the house.

The girl stated while she was in the bathroom Bertrand came into the bathroom and tried to kiss her, the affidavit detailed. The 14-year-old reportedly refused and told Bertrand to stop.

The girl stated Bertrand was a muscular person and he used force to sexually assault her, the affidavit detailed.

Bertrand was arrested, charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has two bonds totaling $125,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

