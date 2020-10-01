Arrest made in connection to fatal motorcycle crash

Odessa Police have charged a man in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred last month in North Odessa.

Dondrell Simms, 35, has been charged with racing on a highway, a second-degree felony. Simms turned himself in Thursday morning at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, an Odessa Police Department news release stated.

On Sept. 1, at approximately 5:09 p.m., Odessa Police responded to the 9100 block of Rainbow in reference to a fatal motorcycle crash. Thomas Simms, 36, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that Thomas Simms had been racing Dondrell Simms in a 30 mph zone.

The two were brothers, OPD Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said.

Investigation revealed that just before the crash, the average speed of Thomas was 74 mph and the average speed of Dondrell was 60 mph. Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Dondrell Simms was charged and arrested accordingly.