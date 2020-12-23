Affidavit: Woman ran over by estranged boyfriend

The 35-year-old man who reportedly ran over his 38-year-old girlfriend was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Humberto Polanco Jr., 35, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Polanco was initially arrested and booked into the Andrews County Jail on Monday with one bond totaling $250,000, jail records show. Polanco was extradited to the Ector County jail where he was booked at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Bond hasn’t been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

The reported incident happened around 9:46 p.m. Sunday in the 10500 block of W. 16th Street in West Odessa, an Ector County Sheriff’s Office affidavit detailed.

Deputies were reportedly dispatched the listed address where they found 38-year-old Veronica Pineda Carillo lying dead in the roadway.

Investigation showed that a witness saw a black SUV traveling eastbound, purposely swerved into the westbound lanes and hit Carillo who was walking in the roadway, the affidavit stated. Carillo reportedly rolled several times after being hit. The witness detailed the vehicle then got back into the eastbound lanes and left eastbound on 16th Street.

The family of Carillo was later contacted and stated she had left her residence, which is located in the 10200 block of Debbie Road, with her estranged boyfriend, Polanco, at around 7 p.m. in a black SUV and they hadn’t seen her since, the affidavit stated.

Investigation also reportedly showed there have been multiple family violence incidents in Andrews County involving Polanco and Carillo with Carillo being the victim. There was also a protective order that was issued on Oct. 12, 2020, and expired on Dec. 11.

The black SUV was later found at the residence of Polanco in Andrews County with front end damage and the vehicle appeared to have been just washed, the affidavit stated.