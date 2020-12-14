Affidavit: Woman lied about stabber’s identity

An Odessa Police Department affidavit detailed that a 38-year-old woman lied to police about the identity of the man accused of fatally stabbing her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Joseph Richard Grondahl Jr., 31, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, while Natalee Lassiter, 38, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a third-degree felony.

The reported fatal stabbing happened around 12:28 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of N. Dixie Boulevard, an OPD affidavit stated.

Officers reportedly make contact with a witness, identified as Lassiter, who stated that the victim, 25-year-old Austin Pasillas, was stabbed by 32-year-old David Sanchez. Pasillas was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead.

Lassiter stated Pasillas was her ex-boyfriend and he has been stalking her several weeks, the affidavit stated. Lassiter continued to detail that Pasillas came to her residence and wanted her to leave with him, but she refused.

Lassiter reportedly told officers that she was sitting outside her apartment with two men, Sanchez and Christopher Penn. Lassiter stated when Pasillas refused to leave Sanchez told Pasillas he needed to leave.

Lassiter stated that Pasillas pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her and her friends, the affidavit stated. Lassiter stated Sanchez and Pasillas went downstairs and then a fight started and Pasillas was stabbed. Lassiter stated that Sanchez fled the scene in a gold 4-door vehicle.

Lassiter reportedly told officers she has known Sanchez for two months, but had minimal information about him and stated she didn’t have a way to contact him. While speaking with officers, Lassiter referred to the suspect as “Joseph” but then stated she was confused and made a mistake.

Penn stated that Lassiter wasn’t being truthful about the suspect’s name and that he was introduced by another name, the affidavit stated.

Lassiter was reportedly on her phone at the time of contact with officers. Her phone was seized as evidence and a search warrant was obtained.

During the search, it was found that she had a new message from Grondahl on Facebook. A Facebook search warrant was obtained for her account and it showed that Grondahl had messaged her at 1:30 a.m. stating “Hey. Whats going on.”

A photo lineup was reportedly conducted with Penn and he was able to positively identify Grondahl as the suspect that stabbed Pasillas.

Grondahl was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $75,000 and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Lassiter was booked at 3:51 p.m. Sunday. She has one bond totaling $10,000 and she was in custody as of Monday afternoon.