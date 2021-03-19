  • March 19, 2021

Affidavit: OPD sergeant's spouse needs 18 stitches after assault

Affidavit: OPD sergeant’s spouse needs 18 stitches after assault

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 4:10 pm

Affidavit: OPD sergeant’s spouse needs 18 stitches after assault oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit stated a 31-year-old OPD sergeant assaulted his spouse to the point where she needed 18 stitches to her upper right eyebrow.

Polo Eduardo Frescas, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

At 6 a.m. March 14, officers were notified by Medical Center Hospital there was an assault victim, the affidavit stated. The victim was identified as a sworn police officer with injuries to the face above the right eyebrow and several contusions to the head.

The probable cause never details the name of the police officer that was assaulted by her spouse. In a previous story, the Odessa American spoke with Frescas and his spouse, Elizabeth, when she graduated from the 18th session of the Odessa Police Academy in 2019.

OPD detailed in a press release that Polo Frescas was put on administrative leave without pay as the incident is under investigation. The Odessa American issued a freedom of information request from the City of Odessa if Elizabeth Frescas was also placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

When OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur was asked over the phone on Friday morning if Polo Frescas was still on administrative leave without pay or if Elizabeth Frescas was placed on administrative leave, he said the Odessa American would need to submit a freedom of information request. The Odessa American issued a freedom of information request at 9:17 a.m. March 17 for the status of Elizabeth Frescas.

The victim reported on March 14 after frequenting a nightclub with her spouse that they returned to their residence, the affidavit stated. An argument took place between the two that escalated to Polo Frescas assaulting his wife.

The victim reported to another sworn female officer that responded to MCH that she was punched in the face and head by her spouse, which caused a cut on her forehead and bruising to her head.

MCH staff detailed in the affidavit that the victim needed 18 stitches to the upper right eyebrow, which caused permanent disfigurement.

Frescas was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 3:03 p.m. March 16 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on March 14. He had one bond totaling $35,000 and posted bail on March 17.

