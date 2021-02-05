Affidavit: man claims he was attacked during fatal shooting

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed the 36-year-old claimed he fatally shot a 33-year-old man because he was attacked.

Raymond Phillip Moseley, 36, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Moseley was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $150,000 and was still in custody as of Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to Medical Center Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a gunshot victim, the affidavit stated. MCH Police detailed the victim, identified as 33-year-old Justin Payne, was pronounced dead by medical staff and Moseley was still on scene.

Officers reportedly made contact with Moseley who had blood on his hands and on his clothing. Moseley stated he shot Payne because the victim attacked him. There were reportedly no significant injuries on Moseley.

Payne was in the front passenger seat of a gray 2009 Ford Flex, the affidavit stated. He had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also saw a firearm in plain view located in the center console.

Video surveillance was reportedly reviewed and it confirmed Moseley was operating the Ford Flex.