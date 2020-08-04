  • August 4, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 4:46 pm

Affidavit leaves some questions about stolen OPD unit oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A series of Freedom of Information requests made by the Odessa American don’t answer some questions about a man involved in a chase that resulted in a stolen Odessa Police Department patrol unit and later an officer-involved shooting.

Emmanuel Granados, 31, was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on July 31 and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony. He also is being held with a U.S. Marshal’s hold.

The unlawful possession of a fireman by a felon and deadly conduct stem from an incident that happened July 16 at a Super 8 Hotel located at 2833 E. Interstate Highway 20.

Though the reported incident happened Thursday night, no information from the Odessa Police Department or the Texas Department of Public Safety has been released since OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur issued a press release at 12:19 a.m. July 31 that detailed information about the incident and excluded the name of the man who was arrested.

The probable cause affidavit and police reports that were released to the Odessa American on Tuesday afternoon but don’t detail any events of the officer-involved shooting from the events that took place on July 31.

LeSueur stated via text message Friday afternoon that any questions about the officer-involved shooting, including the name of the man who was reportedly arrested, should be directed to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Oscar Villarreal. On Friday morning, Villarreal said over the phone that the Texas Rangers were investigating the shooting portion of the incident. The events prior to the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by OPD.

The Odessa American remains involved in a lawsuit with the City of Odessa for refusing to release public information in a timely manner.

According to a probable cause affidavit at 8:15 p.m. July 31, OPD detectives were conducting surveillance of a black Cadillac SUV in reference to an ongoing narcotic investigation. The vehicle went to multiple locations with individuals that were consistent with narcotic trafficking.

Officers reportedly saw the Cadillac make contact with a red Ford Expedition. Officers saw the driver of the Cadillac, holding a duffle bag and entered the Expedition through the left back passenger door.

Officers were wearing bulletproof vests that displayed the lettering “police” and made contact with the subjects, the affidavit stated. Officers detained three people and when they approached the Cadillac, it evaded officers going west on E. 10th Street. The vehicle lost control and wrecked near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Meadow Avenue.

Granados reportedly exited the Cadillac and hid in a bush. He saw an OPD patrol unit park behind the Cadillac. Granados reportedly saw an opportunity and entered the patrol unit.

Granados operated the police unit without the consent of the officer, the affidavit stated. Granados evaded in the police unit and wrecked it near the intersection of W. 18th Street and Moss Avenue.

Granados was reportedly interviewed and he admitted to being in the passenger seat of the Cadillac, saw officers approach the vehicle and he stated he ran because he had warrants. Granados also admitted he evaded officers, wrecked on a fence near Interstate 20 and Meadow Avenue, hid in a bush and saw an opportunity to enter the police unit.

Granados stated he ran and attempted to drive to his children, but he crashed, the affidavit stated.

Granados has four bonds totaling $47,500 and remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

