Affidavit details teacher’s offense

A 50-year-old Odessa Collegiate Academy teacher remained in the Midland County Jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony.

A bond had not yet been set, according to the jail website.

An affidavit sworn by Terry Henkell of the Ector County ISD Police Department said on or about Aug. 8, Principal James Ramage was called by two former students of the school. The students gave him some information involving a former student named “Kylee.” “Kylee” is a pseudonym for the victim, the affidavit said.

The former students who called Ramage graduated from OCA.

“… One of the former students told Mr. Ramage that she had received a text from William Boone, a former teacher, and he was venting that ‘Kylee’ was going to college. Mr. Boone said he was going to miss her and it was like a break up. The former student said that she was told that William Boone had feelings for ‘Kylee,’” the affidavit states.

Boone was interviewed by Henkell on Aug. 10. The affidavit said he told Henkell that he had never kissed “Kylee” and had never been to her house.

“He said that he doesn’t know where she lives. He said that they used an app on the phone to communicate with a group of students,” the affidavit said.

Henkell interviewed the student and the student provided Henkell with copies of a chat that Boone had sent to the student over the app.

“The chat was from William Boone to the student in which he told her that he was falling in love with ‘Kylee.’ He told the student that they had kissed after graduation and she got scared. He said that he showed up to ‘Kylee’s’ house when her parents were gone,” the affidavit stated.

It said “Kylee” was taken to Harmony Home for a forensic interview. “Kylee” disclosed in the interview that she was one of Boone’s former students at OCA. “Kylee” indicated in the interview that Mr. Boone had engaged in several sexual acts at school with “Kylee” between January 2020 and March 2020, while she was a student at the school, the affidavit detailed.

“Kylee” said that it started out with him kissing her. He then progressed to touching her on her breasts over and under her clothing, the affidavit said.

“Kylee” then said he then progressed to pulling down her pants and digitally penetrating her vagina, the document stated.

“Mr. Boone then progressed further by performing oral sex on her in the room and also then Mr. Boone was masturbating while performing oral sex on ‘Kylee’ in the classroom. ‘Kylee’ said that he ejaculated on the floor. She said Mr. Boone would clean up the room and she would leave. She also said that on the 4th of July, that Mr. Boone came to her house and knocked on her door, but she didn’t open the door,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit said a criminalistics unit from the Odessa Police Department was called to Boone’s classroom at Odessa Collegiate Academy.

“An alternate light source was used in his room. There were spots on the floor, his chair, his desk, and the wall that were detected with the light. The spots were swabbed by the technicians for evidence for presence of DNA,” the affidavit detailed.

“Kylee” said some of the acts were performed at his desk.