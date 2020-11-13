Affidavit details fireman was high during fatal shooting

A Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit detailed that the 30-year-old Odessa firefighter who was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a fellow Odessa firefighter was high and naked when deputies arrested him.

An arrested affidavit details that Evan Gaw, 30, was screaming that he shot his best friend and also struggled with deputies telling them “I’m not afraid to die.”

During the struggle, Gaw was reportedly tased and taken into custody where he said “I’m high as balls.” Gaw had reportedly taken 3.2 grams of shrooms.

Gaw later told deputies that Michael Patrick Mack had grabbed his gun and was trying to kill him, the affidavit stated. Gaw stated that a wrestling match ensued over the gun. Gaw stated he called his wife after he shot his friend. Gaw reportedly told his wife that he was taking his clothes off and she told him to put them back on and she said he wasn’t making much sense.

Sarah Gaw told deputies over the phone that her husband had a history of depression and had attempted suicide in the past. She said that her husband and Mack were “best friends” and “like brothers.” Evan Gaw and Mack reportedly took time off of work to go to Colorado.

Evan Gaw was booked on a second-degree murder charge, a second-degree felony, at the Pueblo County Judicial Intake Center.