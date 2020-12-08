  • December 8, 2020

Affidavit: Accused was on parole

Affidavit: Accused was on parole

Posted: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:24 pm

Affidavit: Accused was on parole

An Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit detailed the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman happened in front of the house the 38-year-old accused gunman was paroled out to.

Damien Dubree Smith, 38, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, after he reportedly shot and killed 31-year-old Crystal Araiza.

Smith was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 11:46 p.m. Monday, jail records show. He also has two charges out of Ward County, which include going off bond for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony.

Jail records showed as of Tuesday afternoon that Smith has three bonds totaling $215,000 and he was still in custody.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N. Lauderdale about a dead gunshot victim, the OPD affidavit stated. The victim was identified as Araiza as officers saw a gunshot wound to the left side of her face.

Investigation reportedly showed that recent Facebook conversations and phone calls in the victim’s phone with a subject named “Damien Du’bree Smith” and “Haley Portillo.” Smith stated he was going to have Araiza picked up at 1:30 a.m. and Araiza gave “Haley” her location to have them pick her up and further told them to contact Smith.

Detectives learned that Smith was paroled out of the same house officers responded to in the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue, the affidavit stated. Detective also identified “Haley Portillo” as Haley Staggs.

Staggs was reportedly interviewed by detectives and she stated that she and her girlfriend, Jennifer Portillo, picked up Araiza from the address provided to her through Facebook Messenger. Staggs stated they were driving a black Kia four door when they picked up Araiza.

Staggs stated they were told by Smith to take Araiza to his residence in the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue, the affidavit detailed. Araiza stated Smith was upset with her due to being short cash owed to him.

Staggs reportedly detailed that she saw Smith put a firearm to Araiza’s face and shoot her. Staggs stated Araiza was shot to the left side of her face.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:24 pm.

