  • December 16, 2020

Accused in shooting booked into Ector County jail - Odessa American: Felony Arrests

e-Edition Subscribe

Accused in shooting booked into Ector County jail

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 3:00 pm

Accused in shooting booked into Ector County jail oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The two women who were reportedly arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Dec. 6 after they failed to call emergency services for the victim before fleeing the city of Odessa were booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday.

Hayley Staggs, 32, and Jennifer Portillo, 38, were each charged with murder, a first-degree felony, as they were arrested in Texarkana and later extradited to Ector County.

Staggs was booked into ECLEC at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Portillo was booked at 7:58 p.m., jail records show. Both women have one bond totaling $100,000 and were still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Staggs and Portillo were reportedly involved in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Crystal Araiza as the two women witnessed the shooting, drug the victim’s body out of their car, left the victim’s body in the street, failed to report the shooting to emergency services, cleaned their vehicle of the evidence and then fled the city of Odessa to Texarkana.

Staggs and Portillo are the second and third subjects who were arrested in the fatal shooting of Araiza. Damien Dubree Smith, 38, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Monday evening.

In addition to the murder charge, he was charged with evading arrest with previous conviction, a state jail felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, jail records show. Smith also has two charges out of Ward County, which include going off bond for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. Smith has bonds totaling $220,000 and was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal shooting happened around 2 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue, an OPD affidavit stated. The victim was identified as Araiza as her body was found directly across the street from the house Smith was paroled out to. Officers saw a gunshot wound to the left side of her face.

Investigation reportedly showed that recent Facebook conversations and phone calls in the victim’s phone with a subject named “Damien Du’bree Smith” and “Haley Portillo.” Smith stated he was going to have Araiza picked up at 1:30 a.m. and Araiza gave “Haley” her location to have them pick her up and further told them to contact Smith.

Detective identified “Haley Portillo” as Hayley Staggs. The messages between Araiza, Smith and Staggs were over drugs and they were to meet up to make the deal.

Staggs was reportedly interviewed by detectives and she stated that she and her girlfriend, Jennifer Portillo, picked up Araiza from the address provided to her through Facebook Messenger. Staggs stated they were driving a black Kia four door when they picked up Araiza.

Staggs stated they were told by Smith to take Araiza to his residence in the 500 block of N. Lauderdale Avenue, the affidavit detailed.

Smith reportedly got into Staggs’ vehicle and he was upset at Araiza over a shortage of money that was owed to him. Staggs stated she saw Smith put a firearm to Araiza’s face and shoot her in the left side of her face.

Staggs detailed during her interview that after the shooting Smith fled the scene and she and Portillo drug Araiza’s body out of the car and left her on the street, the affidavit stated. Staggs stated they fled the scene and went to a friend’s house in Odessa and got cleaning supplies.

Staggs and Portillo reportedly started to clean their vehicle of the blood and evidence. Staggs and Portillo left Odessa and fled to Texarkana. Staggs also stated they found a shell casing in the vehicle and threw it out in a parking lot of a gas station in Snyder.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 3:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
56°
Humidity: 19%
Winds: WSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 56°/Low 26°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 31°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 57°/Low 31°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]