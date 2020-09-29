Accused claims victims shot first

A teenager who was arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting that left two injured and one dead stated in an Odessa Police Department probable cause affidavit that he shot after being shot at.

Tizavier Jackson was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, after he was involved in a fatal shooting that happened at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of E. 49th Street.

A probable cause affidavit details that officers arrived at the scene and found one of the gunshot victims, who was identified as 20-year-old Xzavier Joseph.

It was later reported that two other gunshot victims -- 18-year-old Emanuel Urias and a 16-year-old juvenile male -- were transported by private vehicle to Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Urias was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers interviewed Joseph and another man identified as Timothy Holbert, the affidavit stated. Both stated the man, later identified as Jackson, was the person that shot at the vehicle that was occupied by Urias and the juvenile male.

Detectives reportedly located Jackson and he was interviewed about the shooting. Jackson admitted to being involved with the shooting and stated he shot at the vehicle. He stated the young men in the vehicle were shooting at them so he started to shoot back at them.

Jackson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday, jail records show. He has one bond totaling $500,000 and was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.